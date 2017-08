4 Model Secrets for Taking Your Best Picture Ever

NewBeauty Magazine (blog)

Unfortunately, beauty doesn't always translate in photos. Being photogenic is … Luckily, even the most selfie-challenged can learn how to take a good picture—just take a peek at the following tips from the two ultra-popular Instagram models … Unfortunately,doesn't always translate in photos. Being photogenic is … Luckily, even the most selfie-challenged can learn how to take a good picture—just take a peek at the followingfrom the two ultra-popular Instagram models