10 Life-Changing Tips From The Hottest Celebrity Makeup Artist On Instagram

SELF

There are plenty of amazing eyeshadow primers in the beauty aisle, but Dedivanovic prefers to use an old-school trick to keep makeup from sliding. He minimizes discoloration with concealer like the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($29, sephora.com), then … There are plenty of amazing eyeshadow primers in theaisle, but Dedivanovic prefers to use an old-school trick to keep makeup from sliding. He minimizes discoloration with concealer like the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($29, sephora.com), then … and more »